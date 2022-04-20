Is National Steel (SID) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

National Steel (SID) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SID is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 2.85 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 5.77. Over the past year, SID's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.58 and as low as 1.96, with a median of 3.55.

We also note that SID holds a PEG ratio of 0.26. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SID's industry has an average PEG of 0.34 right now. SID's PEG has been as high as 0.48 and as low as 0.11, with a median of 0.19, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that SID has a P/CF ratio of 2.26. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. SID's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.27. Within the past 12 months, SID's P/CF has been as high as 5.43 and as low as 1.31, with a median of 2.31.

If you're looking for another solid Steel - Producers value stock, take a look at Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY). USNZY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 4.07 and a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 5.77 and 0.34, respectively.

USNZY's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 12.63 and as low as 2.20, with a median of 5.58, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.48 and as low as 0.08, with a median of 0.23, all within the past year.

Furthermore, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais holds a P/B ratio of 0.34 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.67. USNZY's P/B has been as high as 0.71, as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.37 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that National Steel and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SID and USNZY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

