Is National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does National Research Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that National Research had US$29.6m of debt in March 2021, down from US$33.2m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$43.5m in cash, leading to a US$13.8m net cash position.

How Strong Is National Research's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:NRC Debt to Equity History June 23rd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that National Research had liabilities of US$36.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$36.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$43.5m as well as receivables valued at US$14.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$15.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This state of affairs indicates that National Research's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$1.14b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, National Research also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

While National Research doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is National Research's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While National Research has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, National Research recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 90% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about National Research's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$13.8m. The cherry on top was that in converted 90% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$45m. So is National Research's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - National Research has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.