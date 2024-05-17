Is National CineMedia (NCMI) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has National CineMedia (NCMI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

National CineMedia is one of 315 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. National CineMedia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCMI's full-year earnings has moved 2150% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, NCMI has moved about 21% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 7.3%. This means that National CineMedia is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 30.7%.

In FiscalNote Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, National CineMedia belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.1% so far this year, so NCMI is performing better in this area.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 173-stock industry is ranked #57. The industry has moved +16.1% so far this year.

National CineMedia and FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.