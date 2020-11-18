Is National Beverage (FIZZ) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of National Beverage (FIZZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

National Beverage is one of 175 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FIZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIZZ's full-year earnings has moved 27.74% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FIZZ has moved about 89.96% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 1.21% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that National Beverage is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FIZZ belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.60% so far this year, meaning that FIZZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on FIZZ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

