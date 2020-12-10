Is National Beverage (FIZZ) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. National Beverage (FIZZ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FIZZ and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

National Beverage is one of 174 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FIZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIZZ's full-year earnings has moved 10.76% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FIZZ has gained about 72.42% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 1.96% on average. This means that National Beverage is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, FIZZ belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.95% so far this year, so FIZZ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

FIZZ will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

