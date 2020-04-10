Is National Beverage (FIZZ) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of National Beverage (FIZZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

National Beverage is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 176 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FIZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIZZ's full-year earnings has moved 1.45% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, FIZZ has returned 0.65% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 14.61% on average. This means that National Beverage is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, FIZZ is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.63% so far this year, so FIZZ is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on FIZZ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

