Is Nathan's Famous, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NATH) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

Every investor in Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Nathan's Famous is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$247m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Nathan's Famous.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nathan's Famous?

NasdaqGS:NATH Ownership Breakdown December 24th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Nathan's Famous already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Nathan's Famous' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:NATH Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 11% of Nathan's Famous shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Howard Lorber (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 24% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. With 10.0% and 6.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Zilkha Investments, L.P. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Eric Gatoff is the owner of 1.9% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Nathan's Famous

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Nathan's Famous, Inc.. Insiders have a US$78m stake in this US$247m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in Nathan's Famous. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Nathan's Famous better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Nathan's Famous (2 make us uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

