Is Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Natera's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Natera had US$331.1m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$638.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$307.5m net cash. NasdaqGS:NTRA Debt to Equity History September 5th 2022

A Look At Natera's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Natera had liabilities of US$251.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$370.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$638.7m in cash and US$208.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$224.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Natera could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Natera has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Natera can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Natera wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 43%, to US$723m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Natera?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Natera had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$492m of cash and made a loss of US$576m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$307.5m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Natera's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Natera has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

