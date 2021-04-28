Is Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Natera's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Natera had US$252.5m of debt, an increase on US$123.8m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$737.3m in cash, leading to a US$484.7m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Natera's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:NTRA Debt to Equity History April 28th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Natera had liabilities of US$199.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$246.9m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$737.3m and US$78.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$369.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Natera could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Natera has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Natera can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Natera wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 29%, to US$391m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Natera?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Natera lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$202m of cash and made a loss of US$230m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$484.7m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Natera may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Natera has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

