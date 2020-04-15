Is Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Nasdaq (NDAQ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nasdaq is one of 888 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NDAQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NDAQ's full-year earnings has moved 2.34% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, NDAQ has gained about 0.43% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 24.02% on average. This shows that Nasdaq is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, NDAQ belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.75% this year, meaning that NDAQ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on NDAQ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

