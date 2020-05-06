Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nasdaq, Inc. is one of 887 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NDAQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NDAQ's full-year earnings has moved 2.11% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, NDAQ has returned 1.62% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -26.38% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Nasdaq, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, NDAQ is a member of the Securities and Exchanges industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.65% so far this year, so NDAQ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

NDAQ will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.