Is NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Napco (NSSC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Napco is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 217 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Napco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSSC's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, NSSC has returned 20.5% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 0.7%. This means that Napco is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, O-I Glass (OI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.7%.

For O-I Glass, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Napco belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.7% so far this year, so NSSC is performing better in this area.

O-I Glass, however, belongs to the Glass Products industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #26. The industry has moved +1.4% so far this year.

Napco and O-I Glass could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.