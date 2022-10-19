Is NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Napco (NSSC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Napco is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Napco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSSC's full-year earnings has moved 36.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, NSSC has moved about 9.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 20.7%. This means that Napco is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, O-I Glass (OI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 32.3%.

Over the past three months, O-I Glass' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Napco belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 27% so far this year, meaning that NSSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

O-I Glass, however, belongs to the Glass Products industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #55. The industry has moved -7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Napco and O-I Glass. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





