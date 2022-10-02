Is NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does NACCO Industries Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that NACCO Industries had US$18.4m of debt in June 2022, down from US$32.0m, one year before. But it also has US$97.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$78.7m net cash. NYSE:NC Debt to Equity History October 2nd 2022

How Strong Is NACCO Industries' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that NACCO Industries had liabilities of US$43.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$101.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$97.1m and US$42.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$5.14m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to NACCO Industries' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$345.0m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, NACCO Industries also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since NACCO Industries will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year NACCO Industries wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 48%, to US$217m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is NACCO Industries?

While NACCO Industries lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of US$82m. So taking that on face value, and considering the cash, we don't think its very risky in the near term. One positive is that NACCO Industries is growing revenue apace, which makes it easier to sell a growth story and raise capital if need be. But we still think it's somewhat risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with NACCO Industries , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.