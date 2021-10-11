Is NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Using Debt Sensibly?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does NACCO Industries Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, NACCO Industries had US$32.0m of debt, up from US$28.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$85.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$53.0m net cash.

How Strong Is NACCO Industries' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:NC Debt to Equity History October 11th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, NACCO Industries had liabilities of US$40.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$117.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$85.0m as well as receivables valued at US$37.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$35.8m.

Given NACCO Industries has a market capitalization of US$242.2m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, NACCO Industries also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since NACCO Industries will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, NACCO Industries reported revenue of US$146m, which is a gain of 10%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is NACCO Industries?

Although NACCO Industries had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of US$18m. So taking that on face value, and considering the cash, we don't think its very risky in the near term. With revenue growth uninspiring, we'd really need to see some positive EBIT before mustering much enthusiasm for this business. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - NACCO Industries has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

