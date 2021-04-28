Is NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is NACCO Industries's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, NACCO Industries had US$45.0m of debt, up from US$24.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$88.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$43.5m net cash.

A Look At NACCO Industries' Liabilities

NYSE:NC Debt to Equity History April 28th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, NACCO Industries had liabilities of US$52.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$123.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$88.5m in cash and US$41.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$45.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

NACCO Industries has a market capitalization of US$162.8m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, NACCO Industries boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is NACCO Industries's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year NACCO Industries had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 8.9%, to US$128m. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is NACCO Industries?

Although NACCO Industries had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of US$15m. So taking that on face value, and considering the cash, we don't think its very risky in the near term. Until we see some positive EBIT, we're a bit cautious of the stock, not least because of the rather modest revenue growth. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with NACCO Industries (including 1 which is significant) .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

