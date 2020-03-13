Is NABTESCO CP TKY (NCTKF) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of NABTESCO CP TKY (NCTKF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

NABTESCO CP TKY is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 147 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NCTKF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCTKF's full-year earnings has moved 5.84% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, NCTKF has returned 4.58% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -30.51%. This means that NABTESCO CP TKY is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, NCTKF belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 35.30% so far this year, so NCTKF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on NCTKF as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

