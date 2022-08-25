Is Nabors Industries (NBR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Nabors Industries (NBR). NBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NBR has a P/S ratio of 0.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.43.

Finally, investors should note that NBR has a P/CF ratio of 6.79. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.18. Over the past 52 weeks, NBR's P/CF has been as high as 19.62 and as low as 2.58, with a median of 6.15.

Investors could also keep in mind Precision Drilling (PDS), an Oil and Gas - Drilling stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Precision Drilling holds a P/B ratio of 0.97 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 0.99. PDS's P/B has been as high as 1.23, as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.74 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Nabors Industries and Precision Drilling are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NBR and PDS sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation. >>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.