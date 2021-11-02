Is Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Myriad Genetics Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Myriad Genetics had US$104.1m of debt in June 2021, down from US$224.4m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$164.4m in cash, leading to a US$60.3m net cash position.

How Strong Is Myriad Genetics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MYGN Debt to Equity History November 2nd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Myriad Genetics had liabilities of US$271.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$186.9m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$164.4m and US$94.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$198.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Myriad Genetics has a market capitalization of US$2.43b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Myriad Genetics also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Myriad Genetics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Myriad Genetics wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 10%, to US$705m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Myriad Genetics?

While Myriad Genetics lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of US$20m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. Until we see some positive EBIT, we're a bit cautious of the stock, not least because of the rather modest revenue growth. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Myriad Genetics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

