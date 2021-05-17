Is MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is MYR Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, MYR Group had US$29.4m of debt at March 2021, down from US$161.4m a year prior. But it also has US$73.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$43.6m net cash.

A Look At MYR Group's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:MYRG Debt to Equity History May 17th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that MYR Group had liabilities of US$447.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$123.0m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$73.1m in cash and US$577.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$80.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that MYR Group has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, MYR Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, MYR Group grew its EBIT by 59% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine MYR Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. MYR Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, MYR Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that MYR Group has net cash of US$43.6m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$157m, being 107% of its EBIT. So we don't think MYR Group's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that MYR Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

