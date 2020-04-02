Is MYR Group (MYRG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is MYR Group (MYRG). MYRG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.25, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.43. Over the past 52 weeks, MYRG's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.90 and as low as 5.91, with a median of 12.73.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MYRG's P/B ratio of 1.20. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MYRG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.61. Over the past year, MYRG's P/B has been as high as 1.87 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 1.58.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MYRG has a P/S ratio of 0.2. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.37.

Finally, investors should note that MYRG has a P/CF ratio of 5.34. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. MYRG's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.13. MYRG's P/CF has been as high as 8.42 and as low as 3.39, with a median of 7.04, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that MYR Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MYRG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

