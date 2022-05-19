Is Myers Industries (MYE) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Myers (MYE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Myers is one of 229 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Myers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MYE's full-year earnings has moved 28.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MYE has gained about 17.3% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 18.6%. As we can see, Myers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, O-I Glass (OI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.1%.

The consensus estimate for O-I Glass' current year EPS has increased 6.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Myers is a member of the Rubber - Plastics industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.1% so far this year, meaning that MYE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, O-I Glass belongs to the Glass Products industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #46. The industry has moved -15.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Myers and O-I Glass as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.