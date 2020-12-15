Is Murphy USA (MUSA) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Murphy USA (MUSA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Murphy USA is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 256 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MUSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MUSA's full-year earnings has moved 1.26% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MUSA has returned 9.21% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -26.21%. As we can see, Murphy USA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, MUSA is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #248 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 38.06% this year, meaning that MUSA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to MUSA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

