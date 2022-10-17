Is Murphy USA (MUSA) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Murphy USA (MUSA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Murphy USA is one of 253 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Murphy USA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MUSA's full-year earnings has moved 39% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MUSA has moved about 38.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 27.8%. This means that Murphy USA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Talos Energy (TALO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 102.8%.

In Talos Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Murphy USA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.9% so far this year, meaning that MUSA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Talos Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved +45.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Murphy USA and Talos Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.





