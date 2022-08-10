Is Murphy USA (MUSA) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Murphy USA (MUSA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Murphy USA is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Murphy USA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MUSA's full-year earnings has moved 26.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MUSA has returned 42.9% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 25.5%. As we can see, Murphy USA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ovintiv (OVV). The stock is up 40.8% year-to-date.

In Ovintiv's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Murphy USA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.2% so far this year, so MUSA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Ovintiv belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #233. The industry has moved +28.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Murphy USA and Ovintiv as they could maintain their solid performance.

