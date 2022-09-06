Is Murphy Oil (MUR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Murphy Oil (MUR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Murphy Oil is one of 253 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Murphy Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MUR's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MUR has returned about 49.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 30.5% on average. This means that Murphy Oil is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Nabors Industries (NBR) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 63.4%.

For Nabors Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Murphy Oil belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 49.2% so far this year, so MUR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Nabors Industries falls under the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #26. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +44.8%.

Murphy Oil and Nabors Industries could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





