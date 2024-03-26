Is MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

MTU Aero Engines AG is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 47 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MTU Aero Engines AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTUAY's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MTUAY has moved about 16.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 0.4% on average. This means that MTU Aero Engines AG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40%.

The consensus estimate for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's current year EPS has increased 25% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, MTU Aero Engines AG is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.3% so far this year, so MTUAY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #91. The industry has moved +9.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to MTU Aero Engines AG and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC as they could maintain their solid performance.

