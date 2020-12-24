Is MSCI (MSCI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is MSCI (MSCI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MSCI is one of 615 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MSCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSCI's full-year earnings has moved 7.42% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MSCI has returned 66.02% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 40.18%. This means that MSCI is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MSCI belongs to the Business - Software Services industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 49.03% so far this year, so MSCI is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MSCI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



MSCI Inc (MSCI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.