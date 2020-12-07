Is MSCI (MSCI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. MSCI (MSCI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

MSCI is one of 616 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MSCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSCI's full-year earnings has moved 7.42% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MSCI has moved about 63.34% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 38.12%. This shows that MSCI is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, MSCI belongs to the Business - Software Services industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #126 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 44.50% so far this year, so MSCI is performing better in this area.

MSCI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

