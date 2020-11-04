Is MSCI (MSCI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of MSCI (MSCI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MSCI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

MSCI is one of 616 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MSCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSCI's full-year earnings has moved 7.42% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MSCI has returned about 43.11% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 23.84%. This means that MSCI is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, MSCI is a member of the Business - Software Services industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.87% so far this year, meaning that MSCI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on MSCI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

