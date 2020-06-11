Is MSC Industrial (MSM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

MSC Industrial (MSM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for MSM is its P/B ratio of 3.27. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 6.29. Within the past 52 weeks, MSM's P/B has been as high as 3.29 and as low as 2.05, with a median of 2.66.

Finally, we should also recognize that MSM has a P/CF ratio of 12.40. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.02. MSM's P/CF has been as high as 12.68 and as low as 7.76, with a median of 11.10, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that MSC Industrial is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MSM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.