Is MRC Global (MRC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has MRC Global (MRC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MRC Global is one of 220 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRC Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRC's full-year earnings has moved 22.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MRC has returned 8.6% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -7.2%. This means that MRC Global is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Reliance Steel (RS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.6%.

The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel's current year EPS has increased 11.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, MRC Global is a member of the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 49.6% this year, meaning that MRC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Reliance Steel belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #30. The industry has moved +2.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track MRC Global and Reliance Steel. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

