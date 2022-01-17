Is MRC Global (MRC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MRC Global (MRC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

MRC Global is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRC Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRC's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MRC has moved about 19.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 13.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, MRC Global is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tenaris S.A. (TS). The stock is up 14.1% year-to-date.

In Tenaris S.A.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 33.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, MRC Global belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 38.9% this year, meaning that MRC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Tenaris S.A. is also part of the same industry.

MRC Global and Tenaris S.A. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.