Is MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC is one of 840 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. COOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COOP's full-year earnings has moved 56.82% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, COOP has returned 9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 17.75% on average. This means that MR. COOPER GROUP INC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, COOP belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 35.43% so far this year, so COOP is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to COOP as it looks to continue its solid performance.

