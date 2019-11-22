Is MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC is a member of our Finance group, which includes 843 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. COOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COOP's full-year earnings has moved 56.82% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, COOP has returned 7.11% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 16.76%. This means that MR. COOPER GROUP INC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, COOP belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.71% so far this year, meaning that COOP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

COOP will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.