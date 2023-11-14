Is Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Mr Cooper (COOP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mr Cooper is one of 848 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mr Cooper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COOP's full-year earnings has moved 18.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that COOP has returned about 38.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 4.9% on average. As we can see, Mr Cooper is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN). The stock is up 161.8% year-to-date.

For Coinbase Global, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 62.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mr Cooper belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #233 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.3% so far this year, meaning that COOP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Coinbase Global, Inc. belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #51. The industry has moved +17.6% year to date.

Mr Cooper and Coinbase Global, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

