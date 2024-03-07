Is Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Mr Cooper (COOP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mr Cooper is one of 856 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mr Cooper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COOP's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that COOP has returned about 11.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 5.3% on average. This shows that Mr Cooper is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hercules Capital (HTGC). The stock has returned 10.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Hercules Capital's current year EPS has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Mr Cooper is a member of the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.2% so far this year, meaning that COOP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Hercules Capital belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #188. The industry has moved +2.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Mr Cooper and Hercules Capital. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

