Is Movado Group (MOV) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Movado Group (MOV). MOV is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for MOV is its P/B ratio of 1.56. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4. MOV's P/B has been as high as 3.04 and as low as 1.33, with a median of 1.79, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that MOV has a P/CF ratio of 6.46. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. MOV's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.56. Over the past year, MOV's P/CF has been as high as 10.87 and as low as 5.53, with a median of 7.85.

Another great Retail - Jewelry stock you could consider is Signet Jewelers (SIG), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Signet Jewelers currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 6.05, and its PEG ratio is 0.76. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 7.51 and 0.94.

SIG's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.94 and as low as 4.15, with a median of 6.51. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.62, as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.81.

Additionally, Signet Jewelers has a P/B ratio of 2.20 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 4. For SIG, this valuation metric has been as high as 3.77, as low as 1.79, with a median of 2.40 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Movado Group and Signet Jewelers are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MOV and SIG feels like a great value stock at the moment.



