Is Movado Group (MOV) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Movado Group (MOV), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MOV and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Movado Group is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 208 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MOV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOV's full-year earnings has moved 34% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MOV has gained about 81.83% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 2.02%. This means that Movado Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MOV belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 104.88% so far this year, so MOV is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to MOV as it looks to continue its solid performance.

