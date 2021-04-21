Is Movado Group (MOV) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Movado Group (MOV), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Movado Group is one of 209 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MOV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOV's full-year earnings has moved 34% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, MOV has gained about 84% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 0.39%. As we can see, Movado Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MOV belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 94.42% this year, meaning that MOV is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to MOV as it looks to continue its solid performance.

