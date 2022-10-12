Is Movado Group (MOV) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Movado Group (MOV) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MOV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that MOV has a P/B ratio of 1.46. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.37. Over the past year, MOV's P/B has been as high as 3.04 and as low as 1.33, with a median of 1.80.

Finally, we should also recognize that MOV has a P/CF ratio of 6.05. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.90. MOV's P/CF has been as high as 10.87 and as low as 5.53, with a median of 8.17, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Signet Jewelers (SIG), an Retail - Jewelry stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Signet Jewelers currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 5.25, and its PEG ratio is 0.66. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 6.31 and 0.79.





