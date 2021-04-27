Is Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Motus GI Holdings's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Motus GI Holdings had US$7.98m in debt in December 2020; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$20.8m in cash, so it actually has US$12.8m net cash.

How Healthy Is Motus GI Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:MOTS Debt to Equity History April 27th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Motus GI Holdings had liabilities of US$10.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.16m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$20.8m and US$35.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$8.08m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Motus GI Holdings is taking a careful approach to debt. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Motus GI Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Motus GI Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Since Motus GI Holdings doesn't have significant operating revenue, shareholders must hope it'll ramp sales of its new medical tech as soon as possible.

So How Risky Is Motus GI Holdings?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Motus GI Holdings lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$17m of cash and made a loss of US$19m. Given it only has net cash of US$12.8m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Motus GI Holdings is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

