Is Motorola Solutions (MSI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Motorola Solutions (MSI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MSI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Motorola Solutions is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSI's full-year earnings has moved 2.04% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MSI has gained about 2.82% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 10.89% on average. This shows that Motorola Solutions is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, MSI is a member of the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.42% this year, meaning that MSI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MSI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

