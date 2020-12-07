Is Motley Fool Independence Fund (FOOLX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for a Global - Equity fund? Starting with Motley Fool Independence Fund (FOOLX) is one possibility. FOOLX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

Zacks categorizes FOOLX as Global - Equity, which is a segment packed with options. Global - Equity mutual funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. They also provide an investment technique that leverages the diverse nature of the global economy in the hopes of providing a stable return.

History of Fund/Manager

Motley Fool is based in Providence, RI, and is the manager of FOOLX. Motley Fool Independence Fund debuted in August of 2009. Since then, FOOLX has accumulated assets of about $410.96 million, according to the most recently available information. A team of investment professionals is the fund's current manager.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 13.93%, and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 14.52%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of FOOLX over the past three years is 19.4% compared to the category average of 15.64%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 16.23% compared to the category average of 13.32%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. FOOLX has a 5-year beta of 0.99, which means it is likely to be as volatile as the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. FOOLX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 2.35, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FOOLX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.15% compared to the category average of 1.16%. FOOLX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $500; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, Motley Fool Independence Fund ( FOOLX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Motley Fool Independence Fund ( FOOLX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Overall, Motley Fool Independence Fund ( FOOLX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Motley Fool Independence Fund ( FOOLX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

