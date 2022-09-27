Is Motion Acquisition (DCGO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has DocGo Inc. (DCGO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DocGo Inc. is one of 1184 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DocGo Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCGO's full-year earnings has moved 34% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DCGO has returned 6.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 24% on average. This means that DocGo Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Shockwave Medical (SWAV). The stock has returned 42.9% year-to-date.

In Shockwave Medical's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 39.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, DocGo Inc. belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 35.4% this year, meaning that DCGO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Shockwave Medical falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 104 stocks and is ranked #175. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -36.4%.

DocGo Inc. and Shockwave Medical could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





