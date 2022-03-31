Is Mosaic (MOS) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Mosaic (MOS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mosaic is one of 242 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mosaic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS' full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MOS has returned about 66.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 15.3%. This means that Mosaic is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Gold Fields (GFI). The stock is up 41.4% year-to-date.

For Gold Fields, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mosaic belongs to the Fertilizers industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 42.5% so far this year, so MOS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Gold Fields belongs to the Mining - Gold industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #181. The industry has moved +23.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Mosaic and Gold Fields. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.