Is Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Morgan Stanley (MS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Morgan Stanley is one of 906 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MS's full-year earnings has moved 7.41% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, MS has gained about 48.47% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 23.66%. This shows that Morgan Stanley is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 43.08% this year, meaning that MS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track MS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

