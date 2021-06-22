Is Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Morgan Stanley (MS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MS and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Morgan Stanley is one of 894 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MS's full-year earnings has moved 22.36% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MS has moved about 25.41% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 17.53%. As we can see, Morgan Stanley is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, MS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.11% so far this year, so MS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track MS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

