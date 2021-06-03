Is Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Morgan Stanley (MS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Morgan Stanley is one of 898 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MS's full-year earnings has moved 21.25% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MS has gained about 35.36% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 20.98%. As we can see, Morgan Stanley is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, MS is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 37.32% so far this year, so MS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on MS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

