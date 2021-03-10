Is Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Morgan Stanley (MS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MS and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Morgan Stanley is one of 886 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MS's full-year earnings has moved 11.19% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MS has moved about 17.98% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 10.14% on average. As we can see, Morgan Stanley is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, MS is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.19% so far this year, meaning that MS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track MS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

